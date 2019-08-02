From late August to early January in Athens, it is nearly impossible to escape one thing — football.
On the weekends, thousands of fans descend upon the city, hosting tailgates on every available plot of land. During the week, advertisements for that week’s matchup are on signs, buses and business windows.
As exciting as football can be, it’s only one of several sports Georgia competes in during the fall semester. Compared to a Saturday in Sanford Stadium, the other fall sports at Georgia are just as exciting, easier to attend and less likely to send you to the hospital with dehydration.
Volleyball
When gymnastics and basketball are out of season, Stegeman Coliseum is home to the Georgia volleyball team. Last year, the team played all its home matches in Stegeman for the first time in program history, and the Bulldogs ranked 42nd in the nation for average attendance.
Last season, head coach Tom Black’s second in Athens, the Bulldogs finished 15-14. The season was the second-straight winning campaign for the Bulldogs, a feat previously not achieved since the 2008 and 2009 seasons.
Black has also been named the head of the Canadian women’s national indoor team.
With good average attendance, a promising program and home games throughout the week, Georgia volleyball offers an exciting viewing experience.
Hockey
While not a varsity sport, hockey is one of the most popular sporting events in Athens.
The Ice Dawgs are the university’s club hockey team. The team plays its home games right in downtown Athens at the Classic Center.
The Ice Dawgs are the reigning champions of the Southeastern Collegiate Hockey Conference, the region’s non-varsity collegiate hockey conference. The Ice Dawgs defeated Ole Miss in the finals this past February.
The Ice Dawgs play games from September to February and offer $2 general admission tickets for students.
Soccer
If you feel the need to get some vitamin D while watching Georgia sports but can’t stand the stoppages of a football game, try attending some Georgia women’s soccer matches.
Of all these options, this one is farthest from campus. The Turner Sports Complex is down Milledge Avenue and outside the loop. The complex is home to Georgia’s soccer and softball stadiums, both of which are relatively new and very well kept.
The Georgia soccer team is coming off a tough season, one which saw the Bulldogs finish with a 4-9-5 record.
However, the lineup consistently featured all sophomores and freshmen, so the team will be returning the core of its lineup. Georgia also ranked in the NCAA’s top 20 for both cumulative and average attendance.
The Georgia soccer team’s season is from August to October, and games are typically on Thursdays, Fridays and the weekends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.