Georgia men’s basketball head coach Tom Crean has been sleeping one-to-two hours less than he usually does. He’s been busy spending late nights and early mornings “second guessing” himself.
Welcoming ten new players to his team, Crean has quite a challenge ahead of him. He’s always wondering whether he’s devoting too much time on one thing and too little on another. The task isn’t unheard of for Crean.
In his first year at Indiana, Crean inherited a depleted roster and brought in nine freshmen to fill out the team. Five out of the six top scorers on the 2008-09 Indiana team were freshmen and the team finished with a 6-25 record, Indiana’s worst season since it joined the Big Ten in 1917. “We had maybe nine scholarship guys, eight walk-ons,” Crean said. “We were raiding the baseball team and the whole thing. It was hard.”
This season, Georgia’s roster includes nine freshmen and one graduate transfer. Now less beholden to the roster Mark Fox created in his final seasons as head coach, Crean can begin to play the way he likes — fast. In five of Crean’s last six years at Indiana, the Hoosiers led the Big Ten in scoring, eclipsing 80 points per game in three different years.
There’s one player in particular who could catalyze Crean’s up-tempo offense: Anthony Edwards.
The No. 2 overall recruit in the 2019 class according to the 247Sports Composite, Edwards is garnering attention from NBA scouts. Edwards could make an impact in multiple capacities.
“I’m working on my point guard skills a lot,” Edwards said. “Trying to pass the ball more, play without the ball, bring the ball up the court, pushing it [and] calling plays. Just trying to direct my team in the right path.”
He was named to the preseason All-SEC first team and was projected to win the SEC Freshman of the Year, an award a Georgia player hasn’t won since Jarvis Hayes in the 2001-02 season.
“To me, he’s the best player I’ve ever been around,” freshman Toumani Camara said.
One player won’t save a whole season for Georgia, and the freshmen are all still trying to get on the same page. In an exhibition game against Valdosta State on Oct. 18,
there were clear flaws. Crean knows there’s still plenty of work to be done.
In the 93-81 win over the Blazers, Georgia turned the ball over 25 times — including three from Edwards in the first five minutes. Sahvir Wheeler, a 5-foot-10 guard, led the team with eight rebounds. Crean said his team wouldn’t be “sniffing” a win in the SEC without showing progress.
As the freshmen go through growing pains, players like senior Tyree Crump and junior Rayshaun Hammonds will be huge assets for the Bulldogs. Crump said the veterans have taken a lot of pressure off Crean through their mentorship.
Pressure or no pressure, sleep or no sleep, Crean knows the limitations his team has.
“We don’t have things to fall back on,” Crean said. “Someday we will, but right now we don’t have that. So we’ve got to work through that part of it. I look at it as a great opportunity and I’m enjoying it. I think they are too.”
