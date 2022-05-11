In the final selection of the SEC Player of the Week for the 2022 softball season, the league announced on Tuesday morning that Jayda Kearney, sophomore outfielder for Georgia softball, has been selected.
Kearney's performance against Ole Miss over the weekend propelled her in the selection, as she hit Georgia's 98th, 99th, and all-time program record-breaking 100th home run.
The Columbus, New Jersey native also hit .778 (7-for-9) with a 1.778 slugging percentage, drove in 11 RBIs, and 16 total base hits.
In game one against the Rebels, she recorded four hits, a career-best, and kept it going in game two with two home runs and a career-high seven RBI, which is the most by any Bulldog in a conference game since 2013.
Kearney was named SEC Player of the Week for the second time this season. She first received the award on March 7 for her outstanding performance during the Bulldog Classic, where she hit four home runs, drove in 12 runs, and scored six times. She finished the weekend off with no strikeouts and a .768 on-base percentage.
“I’m super happy for Jayda and really proud of her,” said head coach Tony Baldwin. “She has a ton of talent, and we are all excited to see that shining through. She was really seeing the ball well this weekend and put together a lot of really quality at-bats.”
The Bulldogs head into the SEC Tournament this week in the ninth-seed and is set to rematch with the eighth-seeded Ole Miss Rebels on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in Gainesville, Florida