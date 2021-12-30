Overcoming the odds: Audrey Norris meets Georgia football heroes

On May 28, Lindsay Norris stood on Matthews Field in Thomaston, Georgia, to deliver her valedictorian speech to her graduating class at Upson-Lee High School, a goal she had been working toward since she was in sixth grade. Days before it was time to get on stage, she ripped apart her prepared speech and started again.
Lindsay’s family was in the stands, seeing her graduate high school before attending Georgetown University. In the midst of a crowded stadium, one person stood out in particular: her sister, Audrey Norris.
Audrey Norris had returned from the hospital the day before Lindsay got her high school diploma after suffering from cardiac arrest on the same field Lindsay Norris spoke. Instead of her previous speech, Lindsay Norris spoke about appreciating the small moments in life, and thanked everyone who helped save her sister’s life.
Around five months later, after a grueling health journey, Audrey Norris took the field at Sanford Stadium to meet some of her personal heroes — Georgia football players.
Field day
According to Heart.org, less than 12% of people who suffer from a cardiac arrest survive. Audrey Norris is one of them.
“If something had happened, and she wouldn’t have been able to come [to my graduation] or had she not made it, I don’t think I could have faced that field again,” Lindsay Norris said.
The school year was coming to a close, which meant field day for Upson-Lee Middle School. Audrey Norris had volunteered to run the longest event of the day, after having ran with her mom frequently and in preparation for middle school cross country.
The day started off stressful for Audrey Norris. She had left her book bag in the car before her seventh grade field day.
Her mom, Bethany Norris, gave Audrey Norris the book bag just in time. Audrey Norris went to field day while Bethany Norris started her day teaching as the history department head while Audrey Norris’ dad, Matt Norris, did the same as English department head for Upson-Lee High School.
As Audrey Norris was preparing for field day, Lindsay Norris was out of school, as Upson-Lee seniors had finished school weeks before. Lindsay Norris wanted to watch Audrey Norris run in field day to support her, but due to COVID-19, there were no spectators allowed.
While Lindsay Norris could not be there to watch her younger sister, Audrey Norris texted her and told her older sister she loved her, was proud of her and she could not wait for her graduation.
Field day started, and everything was normal, until Bethany Norris received a phone call from Upson-Lee Middle School’s special education teacher, Lukienna Diggs Walker, because Audrey Norris is on the autism spectrum.
The first call, Bethany Norris ignored, because she was teaching a class. But when her phone rang again, she picked up.
The teacher told Bethany Norris that Audrey Norris had fallen at field day and was not breathing.
Bethany Norris then left in the middle of teaching to go check on her at Matthews Field, which is less than a mile away. As Bethany Norris was leaving the school, her husband Matt Norris was also running to the field.
“They said, ‘She’s not breathing,’ and at that moment, I lost it because I didn’t know what they meant,” Matt Norris said.
When Matt Norris and Bethany Norris arrived, Matt Norris described it as a “crime scene” with multiple ambulances, police cars and fire trucks surrounding Audrey Norris. At the field, Audrey Norris was stabilized.
The paramedics were able to help Audrey Norris because of the automated external defibrillator machine that was in the fieldhouse for football players.
Lindsay Norris was at home doing yard work when she got a phone call from her dad, telling her to come down to Matthews Field. As Linday Norris was driving, she called her older sister, Allie Norris, who is a senior advertising major at the University of Georgia.
Allie Norris stayed in Athens, because due to COVID-19 protocols, only two family members were allowed to visit a patient at a time.
“I felt helpless because I wasn’t able to help my family,” Allie Norris said.
After stopping by the field, Lindsay Norris picked up her younger brother, Garrett Norris, to go to their grandparents’ house. They both stayed with their grandparents while Audrey Norris, Bethany Norris and Matt Norris moved to and from different hospital locations.
Moving hospitals
Audrey Norris was flown from Matthews Field to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta with Bethany Norris and Matt Norris driving there as well. They also went to Children’s Scottish Rite Hospital and then Children’s Egleston Hospital over multiple days.
In the helicopter, Audrey Norris was stable, but not conscious. She began to gain consciousness at Scottish Rite, and the doctor said her brain waves were fine.
At their grandparents’ house, Matt Norris called Lindsay Norris to let her know what was happening, but did not tell Garrett Norris, who was 10 years old at the time, until they knew for sure when Audrey Norris would be coming back home.
Allie Norris was in Athens, but she stayed updated on Audrey Norris’ situation through text messages from her aunt, and through Facebook posts from her mom.
At Egleston, the doctors did a stress test on Audrey Norris where she ran on a treadmill. While running, the doctors discovered Audrey Norris has premature ventricular contractions, a condition where the heart skips beats and which caused Audrey Norris’ cardiac arrest.
Throughout her time running with her mom and preparing for cross country, Audrey Norris had been completely fine up until running at field day.
After discovering her PVC condition, doctors tested Audrey Norris’ genetics, and determined she had catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia, a genetic cardiac condition that causes rhythm disturbances.
As the family bounced from multiple hospitals, insurance was difficult to manage, paying for only certain things. However, the Upson-Lee community stepped in to help the Norris family pay for Audrey Norris’ medical bills, including a service dog that was recommended by her cardiologist.
The family made shirts for sale, with funds going to help pay for medical bills. The community also donated to a GoFundMe account that has amassed over $23,000. Just as Thomaston helped the Norrises, their community in Athens did the same.
Help from Bulldogs
Audrey Norris is used to Georgia football. Her nursery was painted in red and black, and both Matt Norris and Bethany Norris are UGA graduates. So, when the family was in need of financial support, Matt Norris turned to the Georgia community.
For over two decades, Matt Norris has been a member of UGASports.com, a site covering Georgia sports and includes a message board for subscribers. He posted on the site about needing help to pay for Audrey Norris’ medical expenses.
In return, Georgia fans started donating to the family’s GoFundMe. Matt Norris said of the money the fund has raised, over $12,000 of those dollars are from Georgia fans he never met.
“They just heard the story and said, ‘We’ll help you out,’” Matt Norris said.
It was not just fans that helped the Norris family, but also some of the Bulldogs that take the field every Saturday.
Upson-Lee High School produced one of Georgia’s defensive stars this season, junior defensive lineman Travon Walker. The Norris family has watched Walker for years, on the football field, basketball court and in the classroom.
Matt Norris taught Walker, while also being the commentator for Upson-Lee’s football games. Kirby Smart noticed Walker’s abilities, and would fly into Thomaston on a helicopter to watch him play. Despite all the attention Walker got in high school, he was known for being modest.
“The thing about Travon is that he was always very humble about it. He never let it go to his head,” Matt Norris said.
So, when the Norris family came to Athens to watch Georgia play Missouri, Matt Norris knew he had someone to help make Audrey Norris’ Saturday a little better.
Matt Norris emailed Walker about possibly meeting Audrey Norris after the game. Walker’s mom, Lasonia Walker, responded and said the meeting was arranged, and Audrey Norris would also get to meet Georgia running back Zamir White.
“Her story is so inspiring and I wanted to help the family out,” Lasonia Walker said.
So, when the Bulldogs continued their undefeated regular season, defeating Missouri 43-6 on Nov. 6, Audrey Norris went onto Dooley Field to meet her hometown hero Travon Walker.
When Travon Walker met Audrey Norris, he immediately asked how she was doing and how she was feeling.
“It was good that she was able to meet him and to have that big fan moment for her because he has been such a hero for her for years,” Bethany Norris said.
While she talked with Travon Walker, White walked over. Travon Walker had told White about Audrey Norris because they had two things in common: they love horses, and both overcame the odds.
White was born with a cleft lip, along with other complications at birth. The doctor told his mom, Shanee White, that he would not live to see a month. However, Zamir White pressed on, and is now one of Georgia’s main offensive threats as the Bulldogs head into the College Football Playoff.
Audrey Norris had been riding horses for four years before her cardiac arrest caused her to stop riding. White said he has 12 horses, loves to ride them and wants to continue working with horses once his football career is over.
“It was a very fun experience getting to meet someone like that, just overcoming the things she’s overcame,” Travon Walker said. “It really meant a lot to me to be able to do what I did for her, and to make her day.”
Life now
The regular season is over, and the Bulldogs are headed to the Orange Bowl against No. 2 Michigan on Dec. 31 in Miami. While the Norris family will be cheering for Travon Walker, Zamir White and the rest of Georgia’s team, they still have to watch Audrey Norris’ condition.
From May until September, Audrey Norris had to wear a defibrillator vest to monitor her heart rate. The vest kept track if Audrey Norris had an arrhythmia, or an irregular heartbeat — she could press a button to alert that she is fine, or the vest would shock her and she would need to go to the hospital.
The vest had gone off twice, once when Audrey Norris got excited when saw her grandparents for the first time since her cardiac arrest, and the other was when a noise startled her. Audrey Norris was fine both times, and pressed the button to keep the vest from shocking her.
Audrey Norris and Bethany Norris recently visited Wisconsin to pick up the service dog recommended by Audrey Norris’ cardiologist. The dog, Sibley, is named after Sibley Heart Center in the Children’s Hospital of Atlanta.
Audrey Norris’ sisters are away at college. Lindsay Norris is in Washington D.C. and Allie Norris is finishing her advertising degree at UGA. While the Norris family is separated, Audrey Norris sends the family a selfie with her younger brother, Garrett Norris, on the bus every day.
At Georgetown, Lindsay Norris is majoring in biology on the pre-med track, and wants to work in a children’s hospital, just like the doctors who saved her sister.
She is not able to ride horses, but walks with them whenever she wants to see them, but she received new medicine and is waiting to see when she can return to riding. Whenever that is, Audrey Norris will be sure to let Zamir White know.
“Zamir was like, ‘Oh, we should go ride together sometime,’ and Audrey got super excited about that,” Allie Norris said. “So, I think she’s going to hold him to it.”