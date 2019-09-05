Back in Sanford Stadium for the first time in 2019, Georgia welcomes its weakest opponent of the season to Athens on Sept. 7. Murray State, who’s better known for former basketball star Ja Morant, represents the only Division I-AA opponent the Bulldogs will face this season. Most sportsbooks across the country don’t set game lines for games between Division I-A and I-AA teams, but The Action Network favored Georgia by 49 points in its opening spread.
The Bulldogs looked sharp in their season-opening win over conference opponent Vanderbilt, but head coach Kirby Smart isn’t taking Murray State for granted. Smart praised the Racers during his press conference on Tuesday.
“They’re an air raid type, they throw the ball around,” Smart said. “They spread the ball around, throw a lot of screens, intermediate passes, get the ball out quick. They make you defend the entire field. They do a really good job defensively, too. They really dominated last Saturday.”
And dominate they did. The Racers opened their 2019 season with a 59-20 win over Pikeville, in which they attempted 31 passes. In addition to its heavy passing attack, Murray State employs an up-tempo offense that Georgia linebacker Walter Grant said could be hard to face.
“Fast tempo can always be a challenge,” Grant said. “All you can do is just prepare for it.”
With that in mind, Grant said the Georgia defense has been going against a fast-paced scout team offense all week in practice so they are conditioned for Saturday.
Even with Murray State’s up-tempo, air-raid offense, Georgia should be able to handle the Racers with ease. While the Bulldogs have prepared for the weekend’s matchup, their practices this week were just as much about working on themselves.
Following the win over Vanderbilt, Smart said there were plenty of things his team needs to improve.
“We have so much work to do from a discipline standpoint, timing in the passing game,” Smart said. “Lots of things to work on. Our focus is us.”
Grant said the biggest thing the defense has to work on is eliminating the penalties that cost Georgia 117 yards last week in Nashville.
“We’re mainly focused on making ourselves better,” Grant said. “No foolish penalties. Those will really hurt you at the end of a game. We’re just trying to clean up those silly mistakes.”
