Georgia women’s softball is off to full swing with new protocols both on and off the field.
The women’s softball team is separated into “pods,” which is the grouping designed to mitigate the risk of exposure if someone on the team should test positive for the COVID-19, said athletic trainer Conner Tidmus. Many of the players who are placed in the same pods are roommates and reside together in the same housing.
“They are already having high exposure rates to each other due to living with each other," Tidmus said. "But by keeping them clustered in this manner, we do not expose more of the team than is necessary.”
Player are spaced out while traveling via bus, said freshmen left fielder Sydney Chambley. However, Chambley says players still find a way to have fun while traveling, whether with riddle games or chanting to boost morale.
“We do have to be really socially distant and mask on at all times,” Chambley said. “But for the most part we have done a really good job of still banning together and not letting that affect our chemistry on and off the field.”
Head coach Lu Harris-Champer said Tidmus has done well organizing the team into safe groups while traveling on the road with the buses. But sophomore outfielder Jaiden Fields said the most impactful consequence of the pod system is the absence of all-team pregame meals and not being able to sit together.
“That is a lot of good time to bond,” Fields said. “Just missing that is probably the worst thing to me.”
It took longer for players to become comfortable with one another on the field as the team is not allowed to spend time together as a whole outside of softball, said freshman pitcher Madison Kerpics.
“I think coming in as a freshman it was a little different than I expected because usually we have a lot of team bonding stuff from, what I have heard, and we haven’t been able to do really any,” Kerpics said.
Chambley said the most challenging COVID-19 rule to follow was the spacing in the dugout as the girls have had to adopt new ways of celebrating their teammate’s accomplishments.
“You just want to hug all your teammates,” Chambley said. “A lot more vocal for sure and a lot of elbow bumps instead of fist bumps.”
The team is able to more easily be together when they conduct outdoors practices as the players are able to spread out while maintaining a safe distance.
“It is certainly not a perfect system — there are always going to be inherent risks with sport participation today, but we feel this is the best risk mitigation strategy we can take at this time,” Tidmus said.