Sophomore forward Tori Penn scored her first regular season goal in a 3-1 loss to Gonzaga on Sunday. The goal in the 29th minute equalized the game at one apiece before Gonzaga scored two in the second half.
The ball was swung in from a corner kick and put into a dangerous area in the six yard box by fellow sophomore Madison Haugen. As it bounced through a cluster of defenders in the Gonzaga box, Penn pounced and nestled the ball into the bottom right corner from within five yards before celebrating with all of her teammates.
“I was just focusing on running the right route and then I saw that the other team couldn’t clear it so I just ran and hit it in,” Penn said. “It definitely wasn’t the prettiest of goals but I’m glad I finally got an actual goal in the books.”
The forward got minutes in 10 different games last year, starting two. Her first start came against Auburn in last year’s double overtime defeat in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, where she played 80 minutes. Penn totaled 310 minutes on the field as a freshman and had nine shots with four of those being on goal. However, none of them found the back of the net.
“She went away and played some this summer and I think it’s really helped her, she’s come in and formed nice partnerships with the players around her… she’s certainly playing with a higher level of confidence now,” head coach Billy Lesesne said.
As Penn came into her sophomore year, she got a goal in an exhibition match to make it 6-0 against Kennesaw State. The forward played 32 minutes in the Bulldogs 7-1 win to open the season, but didn’t make it onto the score sheet in the high-scoring victory.
“This year was just all about making things happen, really getting on the end of it and making goals come out of it instead of just good chances, using those minutes and putting them to good use,” Penn said.
Penn finished Sunday’s game with 27 minutes played, three shots and one shot on target. She will look to get her second next time out as the team hosts Georgia State this Thursday.