The Georgia track and field team once again broke previous school and personal records in both days at the Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Bulldogs showcased their skills in the heptathlon and pentathlon.
Here’s a recap of both days from The Red & Black:
Day one
The heptathlon, which is a combination of seven events, resulted in three Georgia athletes landing in first, second and fourth place on day one. Redshirt freshman Kyle Garland earned 3,447 points, causing him to take the lead. Following close behind was sophomore Karel Tilga with 3,401 points. In fourth, junior Johannes Erm beat his personal record with 3,373 points.
Anna Hall ended her five events in the pentathlon in second place and at No. 8 in school record books, scoring 4,202 points. This also landed her second in this year’s NCAA performance list.
Freshman Matthew Boling took second in his heat and fifth overall in the men’s 200-meter dash. He finished in 20.90.
In the men’s high jump, senior Darius Carbin hit 7-3.25 on his first attempt, landing him in second place.
Senior Kayla Smith and freshman Haze Farmer dominated in the pole vault competition. Smith’s clearance of 14-4 landed her third on the school’s all-time top-10 list and fifth on this year’s national performance list. Farmer’s collegiate personal record of 17-4.50 landed her at No. 4 on Georgia’s all-time top-10 list and in the top 20 nationally.
“[Smith] showed everyone that she is not here to mess around this year,” head coach Petros Kyprianou said. “After a number of surgeries, [she] is taking that ‘Mamba Mentality’ and taking care of business.
Day two
The Bulldogs ended day two with gold, silver and bronze in the men’s heptathlon, with two scores over 6,000 points.
“The highlight on the men’s side was not only our heptathletes going 1-2-3, but the way they did it,” Kyprianou said. “We have the top four spots in the world right now, counting former Bulldog Garrett Scantling. That speaks to the ‘Decathlon Academy’ we are trying to establish here.”
Erm ended as the 11th-best performer in collegiate history and second in the Georgia record books with a 2020 NCAA leading mark of 6,114 points.
Tilga ended with 6,019 points for runner-up honors and the new No. 6 spot in the school record books, as well as No. 2 on this year’s NCAA list, No. 3 on the 2020 world list and No. 22 collegiate performer of all-time.
Garland was not far behind with 5,994 points, good for seventh in Georgia history, third on the national performance list.
Freshman Jasmine Moore moved to No. 3 on the 2020 world list in the triple jump and No. 2 in the Georgia record books. Kyprianou called Moore’s performance the “high point” of the weekend.
Sisters Jessica and Samantha Drop had a 2-3 finish in the 3,000-meter dash and moved into the nation’s top 10.
Freshman Ellie Hall ran the women’s 300-meter in 9:51.76 to take sixth place. It was Hall’s season-best time.
Two Georgia freshmen, Sam Bowers and Chase Condra, set their personal bests in the 3,000-meter. Bowers finished in 8:25.13 and Condra in 8:26.95.
“We are making everyone understand that Georgia is here and that we are and will be challenging for titles,” Kyprianou said.
