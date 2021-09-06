The Georgia's men’s golf team opened its season with a trip to Pebble Beach, California in The Carmel Cup on Friday.
Trent Phillips led the way for Georgia as he shot a 6-under 66. The senior started off hot with five birdies on his first six holes. He concluded his round on the par-72, 6,828-yard Pebble Beach Golf Course two shots ahead of Oklahoma State’s Bo Jin and Arkansas’ Will Gibson.
Phillips’ hot start catapulted the 14th ranked Bulldogs into first place through the first day of The Carmel Cup.
Georgia also had freshman Maxwell Ford make his debut shooting a 2-under 70. His performance on Friday placed him ninth individually through the first round. Seniors, Will Kahlstorf and Eli Scott shot a 2-over 74. Freshman Buck Brumlow also signed a 2-over 74. Junior Nicolas Cassidy posted a 1-under 71.
The second day of The Carmel Cup saw Georgia fall down the leaderboard. After leading through day one Georgia found themselves third at 4-under 716 trailing both Oklahoma State and Oklahoma.
Phillips held onto his individual lead however by mailing in a 2-under 70. The performance moved him to 8-under through the second day. Ford shot 2-under 70 once again and moved to fourth place individually.
Cassidy finished 1-under 71 for an overall score of 142 and seventh-place in the standings. Brumlow shot a 1-over 73 as he moved to 3-over 147. Kahlstorf signed off a 5-over 77 moving him to 7-over 151. Finally, Scott scored a 10-over 82 with an overall score of 12- over 156 through day 2 of The Carmel Cup.
The Bulldogs left Pebble Beach in sixth place at even par. Georgia’s individual leader, Phillips, placed second in The Carmel Cup.
It was Oklahoma State who claimed the team championship on Sunday at 18-under 1,062, followed by their in-state rivals Oklahoma at 17-under 1,063.
Both Brumlow and Cassidy posted even-par 72’s. Cassidy concluded the tournament 14th at 2-under 214 while Brumlow finished with an overall score of 3-over 219.
Kahlstorf shot 2-over 74 on Sunday and finished the tournament 9-over 225. Ford shot a 4-over 76 on the day and finished 20th at even-par 216.
“It was good to get back into competition,” said Georgia head coach Chris Haack. “That type of experience is invaluable. We had some ups and downs this weekend, so we’ll get back to work in Athens to get ready for the next one.”
The Bulldogs will return to action Sept. 20-21 in the Scenic City Collegiate at the Honors Course in Ooltewah, Tennessee.