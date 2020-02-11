Mahlena O’Neal moved to Athens from central California, while Mary Wilson Avant hails from middle Georgia. O’Neal attended Ceres High School with more than 1,700 students, while Avant went to Stratford Academy with an enrollment of less than 850. O’Neal spends their gamedays in the catcher’s box, while Avant prefers the pitcher’s circle.
Right-handed pitcher Avant and catcher O’Neal are two different characters, but some of their differences are what have brought them together as roommates, friends and teammates throughout their first three and a half years at Georgia.
Pitchers and catchers tend to have a special relationship. They spend countless hours throwing bullpens, critiquing each other, discussing pitches and studying film. With three seasons of working together, it’s no wonder that Avant and O’Neal have a close bond.
It hasn’t always been this way.
The two spent freshman year as roommates in the dorms at East Campus Village. They got along, but that isn’t to say they had chemistry from the start.
“We definitely didn’t get to like really, really know each other,” O’Neal said. “We were roommates, but it was just hard [with] us being from completely opposite sides of the country [and] completely different cultures.”
There were minor squabbles between the two. Fellow senior Amanda Ablan also lived with O’Neal and Avant freshman year and joined forces with O’Neal from time to time.
“Amanda and I would steal [Avant’s] Oreos,” Ablan said. “She would get so mad that she’d have to hide them from us.”
Despite the trivial disputes, Avant and O’Neal grew close especially as their freshman season approached. They knew the SEC would be a different beast than what they had seen in high school and supported each other through the growing pains.
O’Neal played in more than half the team’s games in her freshman season and started 22 of 58 — all without a single error. Avant pitched 76 innings that same season. The duo held their own, but they still had a lot to learn.
O’Neal and Avant are each other’s critics and coaches. O’Neal was quick to credit Wilson with sharpening her skills behind the plate.
“Her pitches are dirty,” O’Neal said. “She’s caused me to become better because she’s so good. She’s helped me with framing, blocking, how to handle pitchers and stuff like that.”
The physical tools are only half the battle, though. The time spent together off the field is manifested on the field in the form of chemistry, trust and confidence, especially when things don’t go as planned.
“[O’Neal] is definitely the first person that calms me down in a hectic situation,” Avant said. “She’ll lock eyes with me or come out to the circle and make a joke. She knows how to bring everything down to a normal pace.”
Head coach Lu Harris-Champer agreed that the two have something special — for reasons beyond physical makeup, talent or any other tangible characteristic.
“They know each other really well,” Harris-Champer said. “They know each other on and off the field. They know what to expect in big situations.”
With 2020 being the duo’s final season as Bulldogs, it’s more important that they’re on the same page now than ever. O’Neal said it’s crucial that the two have a “good head on their shoulders” going into their season.
With Georgia softball’s season getting underway, it’s time to see if all those stolen Oreos paid off.
