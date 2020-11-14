Around seven dozen team family members reclined at a breezy Foley Field today to watch Game 2 of Georgia baseball’s Fall World Series. Strong pitching from team Black gave the squad a 5-0 win to tie the series at one game apiece.
The seven-inning contest began smoothly for both sides. Junior CJ Smith, a starter last season, opened on the hill for the Black team. Only left fielder Connor Tate made solid contact against his offspeed-heavy repertoire, ripping a leadoff double to the left-field wall to start the second inning. A strikeout followed by a bloop single by catcher Shane Marshall put runners on the corners with one out.
Smith’s sharp slider came through again to strike out another, but a subsequent walk loaded the bases for Red team pitcher and designated hitter Ben Harris. Last night, Harris either batted in or scored all six of his squad’s runs, including a second-inning grand slam. Primed to repeat the feat, he wasn’t as lucky today. Smith kept him off balance with his hanging curve and slider before ringing him up with a fastball on the corner of the plate.
On the mound for team Red, Harris had a short, quiet outing. He was pulled after giving up one hit and two walks in two innings of work. With solid defense and two plays at the plate fall in its favor, the Black team held off team Red’s early threat to take the lead.
Smith continued cruising, striking out four more batters to end his four-inning start with six strikeouts, one hit and one walk.
Meanwhile, team Black jumped ahead in the bottom of the third. After a bloop single by freshman Dwight Allen, a wild pitch and a poor attempt at a pickoff play at second base left him dancing on third with no one out. The subsequent safety squeeze attempt failed. Sullivan shook off his mental errors, fielded the bunt and flipped it to catcher Corey Collins in plenty of time. Team Black wasn’t done, however, and a laser single up the middle and sacrifice fly put the game’s first run on the board.
Up 1-0, the Black team doubled its lead with a similar sequence in the bottom of the fourth. A walk, a single and another wild pitch set up the squad’s second sac-fly RBI.
Smith’s pitching day was over. His replacement, sophomore Jonathan Cannon, came out firing with a heater that regularly hit 95 miles per hour. The contrast between Smith and the hard-throwing right hander baffled the Red team’s batters. Cannon put them down on strikes to end the fifth.
With freshman pitcher Bryce Melear on the mound, the game tipped out of team Red’s reach. He commanded his slow curveball well, but team Black had no trouble laying off and waiting for his fastball. Two singles, a double and a walk yielded three additional runs in the bottom of the sixth, creating an insurmountable 5-0 lead. Cannon closed out the game in the following half-inning. In three innings of work, the righty faced 11 batters, striking out five and conceding one hit and one walk.
Team Black’s pitching and its lineup’s ability to consistently get a bat on the ball won the day. The series tiebreaker begins Sunday at 12:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19, Foley Field remains closed to the public.
Commented