Georgia men’s basketball signed four recruits on Monday to play for the Bulldogs in the 2020-21 season. In-state high school prospects Kadarius “K.D.” Johnson and Josh Taylor signed their letters of intent along with Jonathan Ned and Mikal Starks, current teammates at Eastern Florida State college.
Johnson, a four-star recruit according to 247Sports, is a Decatur native and played at Southwest DeKalb High School for the past three years. He is the No. 144 overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite. The 6-foot-1 and 180-pound Johnson will be playing at Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, Virginia, during his senior year. At Southwest Dekalb, he averaged 21.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 4.5 steals per game as a junior.
Bulldogs’ head coach Tom Crean made some comments about each of the signees on Monday, including Johnson.
“K.D. is a young guy that wanted to be here, and I think he's doing a really good job of trying to improve and every area that he can,” Crean said. “I think it's one of the reasons that he went to Hargrave Military Academy, I liked the discipline of that program.”
Taylor was also rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports, as well as being ranked as the No. 118 overall prospect by the 247Sports Composite. He played his freshman and sophomore years at Columbia High School in Decatur before going to Greensboro Day School in North Carolina for his junior season. He will return to the state of Georgia and play at Norcross High School this season. He is 6-foot-8 and 200 pounds.
“What stood out about Josh right away was his level of rebounding,” Crean said. “His ability to play end to end, his desire to rebound the ball which is going to be a huge thing for us moving forward, inside of this team."
Ned is a sophomore forward and currently attends Eastern Florida State college. In the 2018 season, he played 36 games, averaging 9.8 points per game with a 44.7% field goal percentage. A California native, Ned stands at 6 feet, 9 inches and is 205 pounds.
Starks, a 6-foot, 185-pound guard, played in 22 games during the 2018 season and attained a field goal percentage of 40.4 percent and a total of 112 points. Ranked as the No. 4 JUCO player in the nation by 247Sports, Starks is from Miami, where he attended Palmetto High School before attending Eastern Florida.
“What I love about [Starks] is he has an unbelievable level of toughness,” Crean said. “He's fearless. He can shoot the ball, which is hugely important for us, and from a guard spot ... He's very good in the pick and roll. I like that he can attack the rim. He can score with both hands. I like the fact that he really wanted to be here, and that meant a lot to me, too.”
