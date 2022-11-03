On Wednesday, Nov 2. Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny and wide receiver Kearis Jackson addressed the media. Here are some key takeaways.
Players ready for crucial game
Georgia’s game against Tennessee this weekend is going to have major implications on their season, with the winner controlling their own destiny to win the SEC East.
“I feel like the team pretty much knows what we’re about to get into,” Jackson said. “This is pretty much like an elimination game for us because of the way college football is set up.”
Jackson is right in that with a loss to the Volunteers this weekend, the Bulldogs will have a tough path to the SEC championship. Georgia would need Tennessee to lose twice over their last three games in order to make it to Atlanta, which seems unlikely since Tennessee plays Missouri and Vanderbilt in two of those matchups.
Even with players acknowledging the importance of Saturday’s game, one thing they are not doing is looking into the College Football Playoff Selection Committee rankings, which placed Georgia at No 3.
“Did not watch that I was more focused on getting ready for the Phillies game,” Podlesny said. “I had a pretty big exam this morning so I was studying for that as well.”
Jackson also noted that he did not watch the rankings show and that the ranking is not on the team's mind right now.
“We still in the regular season and it's just a fact that those are other people’s opinions,” Jackson said. “We can’t do anything about it, all we can do is go out there and play the next game.”
Bulldogs ready to embrace crowd energy on Saturday
In a showdown versus two of the three best teams in college football, the Bulldogs are prepared to use home field to their fullest advantage. Both players expect Sanford to be roaring on Saturday just like it was for the infamous 2019 game against Notre Dame.
“I do remember our fans was loud and we can have that same atmosphere again,” Jackson said. “I know the fans are excited and that does play a role in the game.”
Podlesny also mentioned the crowd energy and how it gives him more confidence as a kicker knowing he is kicking behind Georgia fans.
“Definitely gives you a little bit more confidence,” Podlesny said. “I like going through my field goals pregame with a full crowd atmosphere.”
Podlesny talks pregame routine
Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny is one of college football’s most accurate kickers this season. Heading into what is widely expected to be a close game that could very well come down to a field goal, Podlesny discussed his routine before games.
“I’ve got a ritual where I try to visualize kicks the night before when I’m laying in bed, hopefully in a dark room,” Podlesny said. “Picture myself, whether it’s at an away stadium or at Sanford, where I step up, 38-yarder, 55- yarder, PAT no-different.”
The Bulldogs will certainly have to rely on Podlesny’s leg on Saturday in what could easily turn into a high scoring affair.
“As a teammate I trust Jack and everybody else trusts him as well,” Jackson said. “Going back all the way to the Peach Bowl he made like a 57 yard field goal to win us that game.”