Georgia’s defensive backs unit will have several key names back for another season.
Juniors Kamari Lassiter and Javon Bullard as well as sophomore Malaki Starks return for another season as starters. The three were voted by the media to the 2023 preseason All-SEC first team. Bullard is on the watch list for the Bednarik Award, which is given to the college defensive player of the year. Meanwhile, Starks was placed on the watch lists for the Jim Thorpe Award and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy — given to the best defensive back and the top defensive player, respectively.
Starks and Bullard were tied for second on the team with interceptions, with Starks adding seven pass deflections and Bullard totaling three. Starks also had 68 tackles — good for third on the team — while Bullard had 46 tackles with three and a half sacks. Lassiter had 38 tackles, five tackles for loss and four pass deflections.
Despite three key starters from last season returning, several players will be up for the open starting jobs in the secondary. Cornerback Kelee Ringo and safety Christopher Smith both entered the NFL draft, leaving two vacancies up for grabs.
Several cornerbacks are up for the starting position. Redshirt sophomore Nyland Green and sophomore Daylen Everette were among the expected favorites to land the open spot, however two names have inserted themselves into the competition. Redshirt freshman Julian Humphrey and freshman A.J. Harris have received some first team reps in practice, adding some uncertainty to the cornerback conversation.
With Lassiter being in limited contact through preseason practice, two of the four cornerbacks competing for the starting position could be forced to play early on.
At safety, Dan Jackson — who started two games last season — returns and could secure one of the starting spots. Jackson had 16 tackles and an interception last season. Another candidate is David Daniel-Sisavanh, who had 14 tackles last season and has spent some time with the first team during practice.
Bullard, who played primarily at the STAR/nickel corner spot last season, played safety during G-Day this year. Bullard has also spent time back at the STAR position in practice as well and is expected to spend time at both.
When not at STAR, former West Virginia transfer Tykee Smith will likely play there. Smith — who had 28 tackles, two and a half for a loss, two sacks and a forced fumble last season — started at STAR during G-Day and could contribute in a similar role this season.
While the remaining starting spots in the secondary are still being sorted out, there are several players set to at least serve as backups. Sophomore safety JaCorey Thomas is joined by freshmen Justyn Rhett and Kyron Jones at the safety spot. Rhett joined the team after playing cornerback in high school, but is expected to play more safety at Georgia. Freshman and former five-star Joenel Aguero is serving as depth at STAR, as the former high school safety is being moved around thanks to his positional versatility.
At cornerback, freshmen Daniel Harris and Chris Peal serve as reserve players in the cornerback room. Peal is dealing with an injury of his own, but the two should serve as depth for a unit that needs it.