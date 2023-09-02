A question surrounding Georgia’s entire offseason has finally been answered, as head coach Kirby Smart found his next starting quarterback: Carson Beck.
The redshirt junior has sat on the bench for the past three seasons behind quarterbacks like Stetson Bennett and J.T. Daniels. Beck will start a regular season game for the first time since he was a senior in high school.
Beck got a few opportunities on the field between the past two seasons. In 2021, Beck threw for 176 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, and completed 10 passes out of 23 attempts. In 2022, Beck took a step forward, throwing for 310 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions while completing 26 of 35 passing attempts.
Beck also looked far more composed and calm in the pocket between his redshirt freshman and redshirt sophomore seasons. If this growth is a trend, Beck could take another leap as he heads into his redshirt junior season.
Beck had to beat out two different quarterbacks for the starting job, and both of which will now serve as backups. Former five-star Brock Vandagriff was one of the other two main contenders for the starting spot. The former Prince Avenue Christian quarterback is now entering his redshirt sophomore season and, so far, has had a similar career trajectory to Beck.
Vandagriff has gotten less opportunities to showcase his abilities than Beck has. He’s appeared in both 2021 and 2022, but has made no completions on three attempts. With Vandagriff now serving as the likely backup, it can be expected that he’ll see some time in a few Georgia blowouts this season.
Gunner Stockton is the third quarterback that competed for the starting job. The former four-star quarterback from Tiger, Georgia did not see the field at all last season and instead served as the scout team quarterback. The redshirt freshman will likely serve as the third string quarterback, so time will tell if he’ll have the opportunity to see the field this season.
While unlikely to ever see the field, there is one other name who’ll replace Stockton in the fourth string quarterback spot. Junior walk-on Jackson Muschamp joined the team alongside his dad, co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp, prior to Georgia’s national championship in 2021. Again, while unlikely to see the field, his presence at least serves as depth in a room that has fewer scholarship quarterbacks than in years past.
The quarterback position can change wildly during the season, as Georgia has witnessed in years past. As such, having strong depth behind Beck will need to be a valuable asset for the Bulldogs this season.