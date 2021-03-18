Georgia gymnastics will not compete in the upcoming SEC championship on March 20 due to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing within the program, per a release from the athletics association.
This marks the second consecutive year that Georgia will be without the competition due to COVID-19, as last seasons SEC championship was canceled.
The GymDogs were slated to compete in the first session of the championship meet Saturday afternoon after earning a No. 7 seed at the conclusion of regular season competition.
Georgia went 3-5 on the season against conference-only opponents and would have entered the championship on the heels of a season-high scoring meet against Kentucky.
Without the SEC championship, the GymDogs will take on the remainder of the postseason in Athens on April 1-3 as they host the NCAA Athens Regional in Stegeman Coliseum, where a full roster is expected to return barring any further complications.