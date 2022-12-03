No. 1 Georgia defeated No. 14 LSU 50-30 in the 2022 SEC championship game. The Bulldogs improved to 13-0 this season, while the Tigers fell to 9-4. Here are some observations from The Red & Black.
Georgia offense responds after slow second half start
The Bulldog offense had a promising opening drive going to start the third quarter, but ball security issues sunk the possession.
First, running back Kenny McIntosh fumbled, but was able to recover, but three plays later, quarterback Stetson Bennett and running back Kendall Milton botched an exchange, and LSU’s Jaquelin Roy fell on the loose ball.
After a three-and-out on its next possession, Georgia was able to put together an 8 play, 95-yard march capped by a 2-yard rushing touchdown for McIntosh. A 2-point conversion followed, as AD Mitchell took an end around and lofted a pass to tight end Darnell Washington, making the score 50-23.
The Bulldogs scored again on their next drive, McIntosh finishing off the drive again, this time on an 8-yard touchdown run.
Georgia finished the game with 522 total yards. It was a good balance of run and pass overall, with 274 passing yards and 248 rushing yards.
Backup quarterback causes problems for defense
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels did not return to the game in the second half, and backup Garrett Nussmeier acquitted himself well against the Bulldogs.
Safety Malaki Starks had a couple poor plays in coverage during the third quarter, mistiming a leaping interception attempt on a 34-yard touchdown pass from Nussmeier to wideout Malik Nabers. Starks was beaten by Nabers again on the next Tiger possession, this time on a 59-yard bomb.
Nussmeier finished the game 15 of 27 for 294 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Though LSU was unable to score enough points to fight its way back into the game, Georgia’s defensive performance in the second half was not up to its usual standard.
The Bulldogs allowed a total of 461 passing yards, the most the defense has allowed in a game all season.
It wasn’t all bad for the defense, as the group was able to hold deep in the red zone on a fourth-and-1 from the 5-yard line. Safety Christopher Smith also came up with a fourth quarter interception of Nussmeier. Outside linebacker Robert Beal forced a Nussmeier fumble late in the game as well, with defensive lineman Warren Brinson making a recovery.
Bulldogs await CFP rankings
Georgia is now all but guaranteed a spot in the College Football Playoff, but won’t know for sure until Sunday at 12:15 p.m., when the official rankings are announced on ESPN.
The Bulldogs will likely retain the No. 1 spot, which would set them up to take on the No. 4 team in one of the CFP semifinals. The two options for that game are the Peach Bowl, which will take place in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and the Fiesta Bowl, which is held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.