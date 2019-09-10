Georgia football opened 11 minutes to the media on Tuesday. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Offense
Cade Mays and Ben Cleveland each took reps at first-team right tackle and right guard. At the beginning of the viewing period, Mays was practicing at center with the second-team offense. While Mays was at center, Jamaree Salyer took reps at first-team right guard on the other side of the field.
Kearis Jackson again worked with a club on his left wrist after breaking a few bones in his hand against Vanderbilt in the season opener. While running routes, Jackson made a few impressive one-handed catches. Graduate transfer receiver Lawrence Cager ran a few clean routes but dropped an open catch.
Running backs worked on driving through a 12-arm obstacle and each back cycled through the drill three times before the period came to an end. Brien Herrien, D’Andre Swift and Zamir White were at the front of the pack.
Tight ends worked on blocking drills by pushing through sleds and tackling dummies. Tight end coach Todd Hartley commended graduate transfer Eli Wolf during the period.
Defense
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart wasn’t pleased with the defensive secondary during the first open period. He could be heard across the practice field hollering at the defensive backs to hustle to their next drill. He then brought cornerback Tyson Campbell off to the side and lectured him on his coverage on the previous drill.
Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning led the outside linebackers through quick feet drills on the footwork ladder in the first period. He was pleased with the work of freshman Nolan Smith who was moving through the drill more quickly than any of the other players.
During the second half of the viewing period, the scout team offense made their way to the defensive side of the field so the defense could presumably get a look at the Arkansas State offense. Lanning worked with the front seven on running plays, while Smart led the defensive backs through their coverage drills with the scout team wide receivers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.