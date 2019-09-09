Georgia football opened practice up to the media for ten minutes on Monday afternoon. Here are some observations:
Offense
Sophomore Cade Mays took first-team reps at right tackle during the media viewing period on Monday.
Jamaree Salyer started at right tackle against Murray State on Sept. 7 after Isaiah Wilson went down with an ankle at practice on Sept. 4. Wilson was not at practice on Monday. Salyer practiced with the second team at right tackle.
The tight ends worked on yards after the catch during practice.
Freshman wide receiver George Pickens, who had four receptions on Saturday against Murray State, made a one-handed catch at practice. Redshirt freshman receiver Kearis Jackson was practicing on Monday despite having a broken hand.
Defense
Junior cornerback D.J. Daniel at practice on Monday, although he limped in drills. Daniel did not participate in Saturday’s game against Murray State due to a hamstring injury. Daniel played against Vanderbilt on Aug. 31 and recorded one solo tackle.
Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning worked closely with linebackers during the media viewing period. He called on redshirt freshman Azeez Ojulari and junior Jermaine Johnson to show other linebackers technique.
Defensive line coach Tray Scott worked on shoulder contact and footwork with defensive linemen and head coach Kirby Smart paid close attention to the defensive backs throughout the media viewing period.
Pass catchers, such as wide receiver Tyler Simmons and tight end Brett Seither, worked with defensive backs on ball control on Monday.
