Here are observations from the 10 minutes of Thursday’s practice made available to the media.
Defense
The Bulldogs began the open period inside the indoor practice facility with temperatures in the low 90’s on Thursday afternoon.
Kirby Smart worked closely with the corners during the first few minutes of the open period. Eric Stokes led the group through zone coverage and interception drills. Redshirt freshman Divaad Wilson got a rep with the top of the rotation at one point.
The inside linebackers drilled pass coverage as well, but freshman Nakobe Dean was absent. Smart said Wednesday that Dean was “dinged up”, but he expects him to fully healthy for the start of the season.
At the very end of the open period, the offense and defense combined for a 7-on-7 drill with senior defensive back Tyrique McGhee getting a rep with the first team. The Byron, Georgia, native started in the secondary in seven of his 13 appearances last season.
Offense
Running back D’Andre Swift was back in a red full-contact jersey on Thursday. Swift was seen wearing a non-contact jersey on Wednesday's practice. Smart was asked about it in his press conference Wednesday afternoon but did not offer any explanation.
Swift led the team in rushing as a sophomore last season with 1,049 yards on 163 carries.
The quarterbacks worked with the wide receivers on short-yardage routes at one end of the field. Redshirt sophomore wideout Matt Landers got some first team reps and made a nice catch on a curl route from quarterback Jake Fromm.
Offensive line coach Sam Pittman split the O-line in half and drilled three-on-three blocking schemes during the first few minutes of the open period before joining the defensive line on the field outside.
