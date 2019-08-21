Georgia football opened practice to the media for nine minutes on Wednesday. Here are some observations from the Red & Black.
Offense
D’Andre Swift was repping a black non-contact jersey during the media viewing period. The running backs were again working on balance and footwork during the media viewing period.
The tight ends were loud at work on Wednesday. As they practiced squatting and stomping drills, assistant coach Todd Hartley harped on the group to keep their eyes up.
Ryland Goede still had a large club of a cast on his right hand. Despite this, he worked on all drills with his position and was punching hard in their blocking drills. Hartley even encouraged him to get more reps in and run sets back-to-back.
In the passing drills, Jake Fromm had an intended pass to Demetris Robertson on a short route, but the ball was dropped. Robertson, the junior out of Savannah, Georgia, transferred from Cal but didn’t have a reception last season. Robertson will have a lot to prove moving into this new season.
The offensive linemen were off to the side working with Coach Pittman on blocking drills.
Defense
Freshman inside linebacker Nakobe Dean once again didn’t practice during the viewing period. On Tuesday, Kirby Smart said Dean has been dealing with a minor injury but should be fine. Dean also didn’t participate during Tuesday’s open session or during Saturday’s scrimmage.
Nolan Smith and the rest of the outside linebackers worked on their edge rushing. Assistant coach Glenn Schuman prompted the backers to approach the line with one message in mind: “What’s your plan?” The group practiced rushing on different snap counts and finishing through two opposing blockers.
The defensive linemen worked through their typical set of agility drills. The players in the trench were constantly reminded by defensive line coach Tray Scott to keep a good base through the play.
At the end of the practice field, the defensive backs worked on a weave drill. The group collectively struggled on the first rep but then settled in over the final minutes of the viewing period.
