Georgia football opened practice to the media for 10 minutes on Thursday. Here are some observations.
Offense
Junior running back D'Andre Swift participated during Thursday's practice with no blaring limitations during the viewing period. Georgia's leading rusher last season, Swift was absent from Tuesday's open part of practice.
Swift went behind senior Brian Herrien in the footwork drills.
Freshman tight end Ryland Goede was at practice on Thursday but wore a small cast on his right hand.
This was the first time the media saw Goede at practice since before the scrimmage on Aug. 10. He participated in drills despite having a difficult time catching the ball due to the cast.
At receiver, Tyler Simmons and Matt Landers took first-team reps, with Trey Blount and Lawrence Cager next in line. George Pickens and Tommy Bush went after Blount and Cager.
Defense
The Red & Black did not see senior defensive end/outside linebacker David Marshall during the open session. Marshall missed the last eight games of the 2018 season with a foot injury.
He was escorted out of practice by a trainer on Monday but returned to practice on Tuesday. The Bulldogs' practice on Wednesday was closed to the media.
University of Georgia president Jere Morehead and athletic director Greg McGarity watched practice while sitting on nearby steps.
