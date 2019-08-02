Georgia football held its first day of fall camp on Friday. Here are some observations from the 17-minute media viewing period:
OffenseQuarterback D’Wan Mathis has not been fully cleared for all activities, coach Kirby Smart said in Friday’s news conference. He can still do “a lot of things”, including passing and individual drills.
Mathis had emergency brain surgery during the offseason to remove a cyst.
In the first practice of the Bulldogs’ preseason camp, Mathis threw and ran like any other quarterback. Players don’t wear pads the first couple of practices.
The wide receivers started the practice catching 10-yard dig routes from Jake Fromm, Mathis and others. Tyler Simmons and Lawrence Cager represented the drill’s first team, with Matt Landers and Tommy Bush going second. Freshman George Pickens, wearing the number 83 despite being listed as one, worked with the third group with fellow freshman Makiya Tongue.
The receivers were not in the same order when they worked with the inside linebackers on one-on-one drills. The group is dealing with the loss of Jeremiah Holloman, who was kicked off the team in June due to a domestic violence incident.
Freshman Dominick Blaylock worked with the slot receivers.
Following running back D’Andre Swift in drills were Brian Herrien, James Cook and Zamir White, respectively. White has not been fully cleared for the ACL tear he suffered in fall practice last year.
Defense
Julian Rochester, coming off of a knee injury that kept him out of spring practice, worked with the defensive line.
Smart said on Friday that Rochester still has room to improve when full contact practice starts, but he is overall good to go.
The inside linebackers worked on pass coverage during the open period, and the outside linebackers worked on rushing the passer.
