Georgia football opened practice at Sanford Stadium to the media for eight minutes on Saturday. Here are some observations.
Defense
The Bulldogs were back in Sanford Stadium in sweltering low 90’s temperatures on Saturday for the second scrimmage of fall camp.
Senior linebacker David Marshall was seen going through drills during the eight minutes of practice available to the media. Marshall missed eight games last season with a foot injury and was escorted off the practice field by a trainer on Monday.
Fellow linebacker Nate McBride was also seen in full pads after missing practice earlier in the week. The junior from Vidalia, Georgia, played in all 14 games last year.
Noticeably absent from the linebacker drills was freshman Nakobe Dean. The five-star linebacker out of Horn Lake, Mississippi, is fighting to earn a spot amongst a talented group of inside linebackers including seniors Monty Rice and Tae Crowder.
Kirby Smart was impressed with what he saw from the talented young linebacker during spring practice.
“He’s very intelligent and instinctive,” Smart said last spring. “He’s going to challenge some guys. He’s got to continue to learn."
Offense
After not participating on Tuesday during the open period for undisclosed reasons, D'Andre Swift was present for the second open practice in a row.
The quarterbacks spent most of the period throwing a wide variety of routes with the wide receivers.
Senior wideout Tyler Simmons was seen doing pushups following a dropped pass. Meanwhile, junior transfer Demetris Robertson made an impressive catch on an out route into the boundary. Robertson finished without a single catch in his first year with Georgia following his transfer from California in 2018.
Both the offense and defense combined for a 7-on-7 drill as the open viewing period ended. Freshman quarterback D’Wan Mathis connected with fellow redshirt freshman wide receiver Jaylen Johnson on the first and only play visible to the media.
Mathis was ranked the No. 11 pro-style quarterback in the 2019 class, and is competing with redshirt sophomore Stetson Bennett for the second string job behind Jake Fromm.
