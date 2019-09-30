Georgia football opened practice for seven minutes on Monday. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Defense
Eric Stokes returned to practice Monday afternoon. Stokes appeared to be at full strength after missing practice during the bye week with a knee injury. The cornerback left the Notre Dame game in the first quarter but returned in the final play. Fellow cornerback Tyson Campbell was absent from practice, as he is still dealing with a foot injury.
“Tyson is still limited a little bit,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “[We are] hoping to get him back before the end of the week. He’s recovering quickly.”
Defensive end David Marshall was seen practicing at full speed on Monday. Marshall also left the Notre Dame game with an injury.
Offense
Left guard Solomon Kindley wasn’t practicing during the media viewing period on Monday. He was taken out of the Notre Dame game on Sept. 21 with a lower leg injury.
Smart said Kindley will probably be cleared for the Tennessee game on Oct. 5, but he doesn’t know if he will actually play.
Jake Fromm and the other quarterbacks worked with wide receivers on fly routes. Kearis Jackson was practicing and catching passes. The tight ends worked on blocking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.