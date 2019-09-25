Georgia football practice made its practice available for 10 minutes to the media on Wednesday. Here are some observations from the open period, which was held in the indoor practice facility.
Defense
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart kept Wednesday’s practice loud as his voice rang through microphone and the speakers outside. Starting cornerbacks Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell didn’t practice during the open period. Stokes injured his knee during the first half against Notre Dame on Sept. 21, and Campbell is still dealing with a foot injury from two weeks ago. Defensive end David Marshall was not present either.
Junior transfer Jermaine Johnson received an earful from defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, who said “I’m looking for a punch”. The linebackers were working on blocking drills and Johnson was forced to take an extra set of reps.
Offense
Left guard Solomon Kindley remained absent from practice with a lower leg injury. In his absence, senior D’Marcus Hayes seemed to be getting more reps. Justin Shaffer, who replaced Kindley after he went down with an injury on Sept. 21, took first-team reps.
Senior Charlie Woerner was told he could practice at half speed on Tuesday by tight ends’ coach Todd Hartley, but Woerner appeared to be back at full speed Wednesday, hitting several blocks with great force.
Tyler Simmons was Jake Fromm’s No. 1 target during the media viewing period. Simmons made an impressive catch on a deep route to the outside. He and the rest of the receivers worked primarily on quick route running.
The Red & Black saw junior receiver Demetris Robertson riding a bike off to the side.
