Georgia football opened practice for five minutes on Tuesday. Here are some observations from The Red & Black.
Defense
The Georgia Bulldogs enjoyed a cool, overcast setting for Tuesday’s practice. Eric Stokes led the corners through man-to-man coverage drills on the defensive end of the field during the open period.
Sophomore Tyson Campbell was noticeably absent after missing Saturday’s 43-14 victory over Tennessee. Campbell started the first three games at corner before suffering a lower leg injury prior to the game against Notre Dame.
The defensive line worked on their get-off and initial punch at the sleds. Freshman Travon Walker was not seen during the five minute open period. The freshman from Thomaston, Georgia, has played in all five games this season and has recorded five tackles.
Offense
The offensive line was split into two groups. Offensive line coach Sam Pittman led part of the group through a combo-block drill, while the rest were working at the blocking sled.
Junior Solomon Kindley was a full participant once again as he recovers from a left ankle injury but was getting second team reps behind Justin Shaffer. Shaffer has been filling in for Kindley at left guard since Kindley went down with an injury against Notre Dame.
