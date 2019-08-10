Georgia held its seventh practice of fall camp on Saturday and its first scrimmage of the fall in Sanford Stadium. Here are some observations from the seven minute viewing period granted to the media prior to the intrasquad scrimmage.
Defense
Junior inside linebacker Nate McBride was not seen practicing. He played in all 14 games last season. At this time, the reason for his absence is unknown.
The safeties and cornerbacks were warming up together before the scrimmage. Tyson Campbell and Eric Stokes were the first-team cornerbacks and Richard LeCounte and J.R. Reed were the first-team safeties.
Behind them were cornerbacks Tyrique Stevenson and Mark Webb and safeties Christopher Smith and Otis Reese.
Offense
The running backs polished their pass catching abilities. They've been working in the same order for most of fall camp (D'Andre Swift, Brian Herrien, James Cook and Zamir White).
The receivers worked with the quarterbacks on 10-yard dig routes and screen passes. Lawrence Cager and Tyler Simmons went first in the drills, followed by Matt Landers and Trey Blount.
Blount made a nice catch near the sidelines just as the media viewing period was wrapping up, when the first and second teams split up and played two 7-on-7 games on both ends of the field.
The weather was just under 90 degrees at the start of the viewing period. Donors clad in Georgia gear watched the practice from the shade of the final few rows in the lower deck.
