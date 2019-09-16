Georgia football opened practice for nine minutes on Monday. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Offense
Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson was back at practice on Monday after missing the last two games against Murray State and Arkansas State with an ankle injury. Wilson started at right tackle in the season opener against Vanderbilt and in all 14 games of 2018.
Wide receiver Tyler Simmons practiced on Monday after leaving Saturday’s game against Arkansas State with a right shoulder injury. The senior caught passes from junior quarterback Jake Fromm with a wrap around his upper right arm. Redshirt freshman wide receiver Kearis Jackson continued to practice with a club on his right hand.
Demetris Robertson came out to practice at the end of the media viewing period. The junior wide receiver did not play in Saturday’s game against Arkansas State. Head coach Kirby Smart said Robertson was dealing with a “lower extremity injury.”
Defense
Sophomore cornerback Tyson Campbell was not practicing during the media viewing period on Monday. He suffered a foot injury on Saturday against Arkansas State.
Senior defensive back Tyrique McGhee was practicing alongside starting cornerback Eric Stokes. McGhee has seen playing time in only two of three games after starting seven games last season.
Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning worked with the outside linebackers on tackling and footwork. The defensive backs competed against the scout team receivers with Smart supervising.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.