Georgia football held their sixth practice of fall camp on Thursday. Here are some observations from the 12 minutes of practice made available to the media.
Defense
The Bulldogs were in full-pads for the second consecutive practice of fall camp. They dealt with temperatures in the low 90s on Thursday afternoon.
Head coach Kirby Smart spent all 12 of the open minutes of practice working with the defensive backs.
The cornerbacks were working on combo coverages with the safeties. Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell took the first-team reps at corner. Redshirt sophomore cornerback Ameer Speed made a nice play breaking up a corner route on the near side and got some extra attention from defensive backs coach Charlton Warren.
Presumed starters Richard LeCounte and J.R. Reed worked on the first team at safety, but Lewis Cine also received a few first-team reps. The true freshman from Cedar Hill, Texas, was the No. 3 safety in the 2019 class according to the 247Sports Composite.
Offense
The quarterbacks and running backs worked on handoffs during the first half of the open period.
The QB/RB pairings were as expected with Fromm partnering with D’Andre Swift, Stetson Bennett with James Cook, and D’wan Mathis with Brian Herrien.
After the handoff drills, the quarterbacks split off with the tight ends to work short yardage routes. Fromm connected with Charlie Woerner on the first-team reps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.