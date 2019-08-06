Georgia football held its fifth practice of fall camp on Tuesday. Here are some observations from the 10-minute period made available to the media.
Defense
The Bulldogs were in full pads on Tuesday for the first time in fall camp.
Redshirt sophomore Eric Stokes and true freshman Tyrique Stevenson looked sharp with the corners practicing goal line coverage scenarios at one end of the field. The corners repped man-to-man pass coverage in one-on-one drills as well.
At the other end of the defensive field, the outside linebackers worked the sleds, working on their first punch off the ball. The group is handling the absence of Brenton Cox, who left the program and entered the NCAA transfer portal. The sophomore played in 13 games last season and finished with 20 tackles and one sack.
Offense
The quarterbacks and receivers were working on the route tree during the few minutes available to the media. Jake Fromm, D’wan Mathis, Stetson Bennett and Jes Sutherland could all be seen practicing short out routes and slants in a large drill using several receivers at once.
Tight ends coach Todd Hartley had his guys hard at work on the blocking sled as they nearly pushed the weighted pad into a crowd of media on the sideline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.