Georgia football opened practice up for six minutes on Monday afternoon. Here are some observations:
Offense
Sophomore offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer returned to practice on Monday. He didn't travel to Nashville on Saturday to play against Vanderbilt due to a lower leg injury. The 6-foot-4, 325-pound Atlanta native played in 13 of 14 games last year.
The tight ends worked with the quarterbacks on 20-yard post routes. The coaches had them do up-downs at the end of the media viewing period for an unknown reason.
Against Vanderbilt, graduate transfer tight end Eli Wolf was used in blocking situations near the goal line.
Defense
Freshman inside linebacker Nakobe Dean was practicing without any obvious restrictions. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said Dean is still not 100% after missing few days of practice during fall camp with an injury. The 6-foot-0, 220-pound former five-star prospect didn't play against Vanderbilt.
Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning worked with the outside linebackers during the media viewing period.
Senior defensive lineman Julian Rochester was practicing. Smart said Rochester traveled to Nashville because he was good to go, but he didn't get in the game. He had knee surgery in the offseason.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.