Georgia football opened practice for seven minutes on Monday afternoon. Here are some observations.
Offense
It was a steamy seven minutes of open practice for the Bulldogs on Tuesday. Jamaree Salyer was absent from the offensive line drills during the open period. The sophomore guard played in 13 of 14 games last season as a reserve on the offensive line.
The wide receivers ran short routes with the quarterbacks, with two wideouts at a time running on either hash. Lawrence Cager and Tyler Simmons got some reps together on curl routes. The two are likely candidates for a starting spot in a receiving corps that is without its top five pass catchers from last season.
The tight ends worked separately from the wide receivers for the most part, with Charlie Woerner leading the group through the paces in the near end zone.
Defense
The defensive line drilled block-shedding and tackling under the watchful eye of defensive line coach Tray Scott. Scott was howling encouragement at his guys and complemented junior Malik Herring on his form. Herring played in all 14 games for Georgia last season and finished with 23 tackles.
The defensive backfield worked on dropping into coverage, flipping their hips and running down passes. Cornerback Eric Stokes and safety Richard LeCounte went through most of the reps together during the seven-minute open period.
Outside linebackers coach and first year defensive coordinator Dan Lanning led the outside backers through tackling drills. Freshman Nolan Smith was among the first in line going through the drill. Smith was the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2019 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.