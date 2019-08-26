Georgia football opened practice for eight minutes on Monday afternoon. Here are some observations.
Offense
Quarterbacks worked on handoffs with running backs at the start of the viewing period. Junior D’Andre Swift took first team reps with junior Jake Fromm. Wide receivers worked on footwork and route running, while tight ends were focused mainly on catching passses from quarterbacks.
Running backs then convened to work on ball control with running backs coach Dell McGee. McGee handed balls to the backs, then they ran through an obstacle.
Sophomore offensive lineman Cade Mays received first team reps at right guard, where he has been competing with junior Ben Cleveland throughout the preseason. Sophomore offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer was once again not participating in practice due to injury.
Fromm and fellow quarterbacks Stetson Bennett, D’Wan Mathis and Nathan Preistley connected with receivers on long routes, with senior Tyler Simmons and redshirt sophomore Matt Landers at first team wideout.
Defense
Head coach Kirby Smart coached the cornerbacks during the media viewing period. The scout team ran routes to help the corners with their coverage drills. Tyson Campbell was taking second-team reps, with junior college transfer D.J. Daniel receiving some first-team reps.
“Green 88, green 88,” Smart said before each play.
Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning helped the outside linebackers polish their pass-rushing skills. At the start of the viewing period, Lanning directed the entire defense as they worked on different scenarios at a game-like pace.
Three players who have dealt with injuries this fall — inside linebacker Nakobe Dean and defensive linemen David Marshall and Julian Rochester — were all practicing.
