Georgia football opened practice up for 11 minutes on Tuesday afternoon. Here are some observations from The Red & Black.
Defense
Head coach Kirby Smart worked exclusively with the secondary in the second open period. The corners and stars drilled combo coverage drills with the scout team receivers. The first group consisted of Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell at corner, with Divaad Wilson and Mark Webb alongside them.
Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning was hard at work with the outside linebackers throughout both open periods. Transfer Jermaine Johnson led the group through footwork drills over the practice dummies in the first period. Lanning was stressing to his players that they “have to get ready for the tempo.” Assisting Lanning was former Bulldog and NFL player Jarvis Jones, who could be heard praising the effort of freshman Nolan Smith.
At the other end of the field, defensive line coach Tray Scott worked with a small group of linemen off to the side away from the rest. David Marshall, Malik Herring, Justin Young and Travon Walker practiced extending their hands off of blocks while the remainder of the defensive line worked at the sled.
Offense
Quarterbacks handed off to running backs at the start of the viewing period. Junior D’Andre Swift took first team reps, with senior Brian Herrien and sophomore James Cook next in line. Swift led tailbacks at Vanderbilt with 149 yards on 16 carries, but Herrien got the start on Saturday.
Quarterbacks then reconvened to work on long pass routes with wide receivers. Senior Tyler Simmons and redshirt sophomore Matt Landers took first team reps at wideout, while Miami graduate transfer Lawrence Cager and junior Trey Blount ran at second.
Freshman wide receiver Dominick Blaylock caught an impressive pass toward the sideline toward the end of the viewing period. A pass intended for junior Demetris Robertson fell incomplete, though coaches praised his route running.
Tight ends began the period catching passes from coaches then running through a 12-arm obstacle. Senior Charlie Woerner and redshirt freshman John FitzPatrick led the group. At the end of the period, defensive linemen worked with the tight ends in blocking drills.
