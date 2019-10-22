Georgia football opened practice for seven minutes on Tuesday. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Offense
Graduate transfer wide receiver Lawrence Cager was not present during the viewing period. Cager has been nursing shoulder and rib injuries and has not played since halftime on Oct. 12 versus South Carolina. The rest of the receivers worked on agility and catching after a cut on a route.
To start the open period, running backs worked on catching passes on out-routes from the backfield. Brian Herrien was working at full speed. He returned to action against Kentucky on Oct. 19 after missing the South Carolina game with an injury.
The tight ends began by practicing catching through contact. A few minutes later, the group worked on catching the ball on play action routes with the quarterbacks. Graduate transfer Eli Wolf dropped an easy catch during the viewing period.
Trey Hill practiced at center in quarterback drills with the running backs and tight ends. In offensive line drills, Ben Clevelend took first team reps at right guard with Cade Mays getting the reps at second team.
Defense
For the Georgia defensive front, "hand placement" was the theme of the viewing period. Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning led the outside linebackers through footwork drills on the ladders before moving on to the lineman chute. He stressed to his guys the importance of punching their hands in certain spots on the offensive lineman’s chest.
Over with the interior line, defensive line coach Tray Scott took extra time with Devonte Wyatt during a similar drill. Scott had the junior rep the drill multiple times, evidently not pleased with where Wyatt had his hands on the opponent.
On the other end of the field, the corners and safeties practiced against the scout team wide receivers. Tyson Campbell was present with the corners, drilling press coverage against go-routes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.