Georgia football opened practice for five minutes on Tuesday. Here are some observations.
Offense
Wide receiver Lawrence Cager was absent from practice during the viewing period for the second consecutive day. The graduate transfer from Miami suffered a rib and shoulder injury in the Bulldogs’ loss to South Carolina on Oct. 12.
The offensive line, which gave up three sacks against the Gamecocks, is still not at full health. Junior Justin Shaffer was absent from Tuesday’s viewing period. He is dealing with an injury that will keep him out against Kentucky, head coach Kirby Smart said on Monday.
Left guard Solomon Kindley, meanwhile, was practicing on Tuesday but still appears limited.
Running back Brian Herrien practiced during the viewing period.
Defense
Inside linebacker Nate McBride didn’t participate in drills during the viewing period. His injury is unknown.
The secondary seems to be back to full health. Sophomore cornerback Tyson Campbell practiced for the second day in a row. He has been recovering from a nagging turf toe injury.
The defensive line worked on tackling and footwork. The Red & Black didn’t spot freshman Travon Walker during the viewing period.
