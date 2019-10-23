Georgia football opened practice for six minutes on Wednesday. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Offense
Graduate transfer wide receiver Lawrence Cager was still absent during the viewing period. On Tuesday, head coach Kirby Smart said Cager is week-to-week with his recovery. Cager missed the second half against South Carolina and the entire game against Kentucky with lingering shoulder and rib injuries.
Quarterback Jake Fromm worked with a four-receiver set during the open period. Fromm targeted tight end Charlie Woerner on two passes and wide receiver Dominick Blaylock on the other. The four receivers lined up at the start were Woerner, Blaylock, Matt Landers and George Pickens.
Cade Mays and Ben Cleveland rotated with first team reps at right guard.
Defense
The outside linebackers worked on leg chopping and agility drills. The coaching staff repeatedly yelled “body control” at the group as the players worked through cutting and planting with their feet.
Defensive back Tyson Campbell was practicing at full speed once again. Turf toe has kept Campbell out of play since the Arkansas State game. Smart offered an update on the sophomore on Tuesday and said Campbell is at the “best he has been in a long time.”
Defensive lineman Travon Walker is dealing with a wrist injury and did not practice during the open period. Smart hopes Walker will be cleared by Monday.
