Georgia football opened practice to the media for 11 minutes on Tuesday. Here are some observations from the Red & Black.
Offense
Quarterbacks worked on play action passes and running routes with receivers. Taking first team reps at wide receiver were senior Tyler Simmons and redshirt sophomore Matt Landers. Landers made an impressive catch during the media viewing period.
Miami graduate transfer Lawrence Cager and freshman George Pickens followed in wideout drills. Receivers also practiced ball control and handling contact after receptions.
Tight ends worked on ball drills with assistant coach Todd Hartley, who praised Eli Wolf and Ryland Goede’s efforts in a receiving drill. First in the tight end drills was senior Charlie Woerner, followed by redshirt freshman John FitzPatrick, who missed a catch.
Running backs worked on footwork and balance, while offensive lineman focused on blocking drills with offensive line coach Sam Pittman.
Defense
Freshman inside linebacker Nakobe Dean didn’t participate during the open session on Tuesday. He also didn’t participate in Saturday’s scrimmage. At a news conference after the scrimmage, head coach Kirby Smart said Dean is dealing with a minor injury.
“[Dean] is going to be fine,” Smart said. “He got out there and moved around some, did some stuff.”
During Tuesday’s practice, Smart threw the ball to the safeties, helping them with their pass protection skills. The cornerbacks worked on getting their hands up and guiding receivers to the inside or outside.
Defensive linemen David Marshall and Julian Rochester were doing drills with the rest of the team on Tuesday. Smart said on Saturday they’ve been doing some work with trainers as well as taking reps with their fellow defensive linemen.
