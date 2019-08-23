Georgia football opened practice to the media for seven minutes on Friday. Here are some observations from The Red & Black.
Defense
Freshman inside linebacker Nakobe Dean returned to practice on Friday. The five-star from Horn Lake, Mississippi, had been absent since last Saturday’s scrimmage.
Head coach Kirby Smart said on Wednesday that Dean was “dinged up,” but he expected him to recover quickly. Dean practiced alongside the other inside linebackers in speed and agility drills, focusing on footwork and balance.
Smart worked closely with the defensive backs, who deflected passes thrown by assistant coaches at the start of the viewing period.
Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning focused on the outside linebackers during the open period. Lanning gave the group play calls and watched how they executed. The defensive line worked with tackling dummies.
Offense
A number of wide receivers connected on passes from quarterbacks Jake Fromm, D’Wan Mathis and Stetson Bennett. Senior wideout Tyler Simmons and graduate transfer Lawrence Cager each caught passes during the viewing period.
Junior running back D’Andre Swift was once again in a full-contact jersey after donning a non-contact jersey during Wednesday’s viewing period. Smart offered no real explanation on Wednesday about the choice to put Swift in the black jersey.
Offensive linemen worked on blocking. There was no sign of sophomore Jamaree Salyer practicing on Friday. Tight ends practiced receiving drills with quarterbacks, with senior tight end Charlie Woerner leading the group.
Smart instructed the players to begin a 7-on-7 drill as the media viewing period concluded.
