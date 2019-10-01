Georgia football opened practice for five minutes on Tuesday. Here are some observations from The Red & Black.
Offense
The offense worked inside the indoor athletic facility during the very brief open period on a toasty Tuesday afternoon. Junior offensive lineman Solomon Kindley was back at practice with a brace on his left ankle after missing yesterday.
The Jacksonville, Florida, native has started all four games at left guard for the Bulldogs, but was carted off the field against Notre Dame with a lower leg injury. Head coach Kirby Smart said yesterday that Kindley would likely be cleared in time for Saturday’s game against Tennessee, but he is unsure if he’ll play.
The wide receivers worked on short slant routes. Tyler Simmons and Lawrence Cager were the first through the drills, followed by Matt Landers and Demetris Robertson. Cager and Robertson are currently the Bulldog’s co-leaders in receptions, each with 10 on the year.
Defense
Outside in the heat, the defense also saw the return of an injured player. Cornerback Tyson Campbell was spotted but was working by himself off to the side away from the other defensive backs.
The sophomore started the first three games at corner before missing the Notre Dame game due to injury. Campbell is tied for the team lead in pass breakups with three, all of which came against Arkansas State.
