Seven minutes of Georgia football practice was made available to the media on Tuesday. Here are some observations from the open period.
Defense
The Georgia secondary is still feeling the effects of Saturday’s top ten matchup against Notre Dame. Starting corners Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell were noticeably absent from the open period. Stokes was banged up against the Fighting Irish but returned to the field for the final play of the game, while Campbell is still dealing with a foot injury suffered during the Arkansas State game in Week 3. Head coach Kirby Smart worked with the corners on man-to-man coverage in the red zone.
David Marshall was also not present for the open period. The senior defensive lineman picked up an injury late in Saturday’s game. In his absence, the interior defensive line was seen doing up-downs toward the end of the open period. With temperatures in the low 90’s, the lineman struggled through their extra work.
Offense
The offensive line worked on solo blocks at the far corner of the end zone. Junior Solomon Kindley was absent from practice after being carted off the field with a lower leg injury during the second quarter of Saturday’s game against Notre Dame. There was no apparent first team in the drill, so it was unclear who was getting Kindley’s reps. Junior Justin Shaffer filled in for Kindley for the remainder of the game against the Fighting Irish.
The tight ends worked on short, change of direction routes during part of the open period. Senior Charlie Woerner was going first in the drill, but is apparently dealing with a groin issue. Tight ends’ coach Todd Hartley told Woerner that he could participate at half speed due to his groin. Woerner didn’t leave Saturday’s game with any injury.
