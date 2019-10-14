Georgia football opened practice for four minutes on Monday. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Offense
Senior running back Brian Herrien participated in practice on Monday. Herrien had been dealing with lower back spasms and did not play in Georgia’s loss to South Carolina on Oct. 12. Herrien led Georgia in rushing yards in the Bulldogs’ victory against Tennessee on Oct. 5.
Wide receiver Lawrence Cager was not present during the media viewing period. Cager did not play in the second half of Saturday’s game after suffering a rib cage injury. The graduate transfer from Miami had also been dealing with a hurt shoulder.
Offensive lineman Solomon Kindley also practiced on Monday. Kindley had been dealing with an ankle injury. Offensive lineman Justin Shaffer was not present during the media viewing period, and head coach Kirby Smart said he does not expect him to play this Saturday against Kentucky.
Defense
Sophomore cornerback Tyson Campbell was practicing with the cornerbacks on Monday. Campbell was not limited during the viewing period and fully participated in the drills. Earlier on Monday, head coach Kirby Smart said Campbell is close to returning but that they could not rush his recovery from a foot injury.
Linebackers worked on agility drills and finishing through contact.
Defensive lineman Travon Walker wasn’t practicing during the viewing period. He didn’t play in Georgia’s loss to South Carolina due to an arm injury.
Inside linebacker Nate McBride also didn’t participate during the media viewing period.
