No. 1 Georgia football is set to take on No. 4 Ohio State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.
The matchup, one of the semifinals in the College Football Playoff, was announced on Dec. 4 in the final CFP rankings. The other semifinal game will feature No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.
This will be Georgia’s third CFP appearance since the inaugural playoff during the 2014-15 season. In the 2017-18 season, the Bulldogs defeated Oklahoma 54-48 in the Rose Bowl before falling 26-23 to Alabama in the national championship game.
Last season, Georgia beat Michigan 34-11 in the Orange Bowl and took down Alabama 33-18 in the national championship, securing the Bulldogs’ first national title in 41 years.
The Bulldogs will be playing in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for the third time this season, after notching wins over Oregon in Week 1 and LSU in last week’s SEC championship game.
“It should be an electric matchup, electric atmosphere,” said Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. “What a great venue to play it in. It’s really what college football is all about, these kids having an opportunity to play in a game like this.”
Ohio State was able to climb back into the top four after USC fell 47-24 against Utah in the Pac-12 championship game last week.
The Buckeyes are 11-1 this season, with the lone loss coming in a 45-23 game at home against top rival Michigan. That loss kept Ohio State out of the Big 10 championship game.
C.J. Stroud, one of the top quarterbacks in the nation, leads a high-powered passing offense. Stroud has passed for 3,340 yards and 37 touchdowns this season with only six interceptions.
Receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka are the Buckeyes’ top targets. Harrison has 1,157 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns this season, while Egbuka has 1,039 yards and nine touchdowns.
On Dec. 5, Ohio State announced that star wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba would not be returning for the CFP, instead beginning preparation for the NFL draft. Smith-Njigba has dealt with hamstring injuries this season, and his return would’ve been impactful for the offense.
Coming off allowing 502 passing yards against LSU in the SEC championship game, the Buckeyes’ potent passing attack will present another stiff test for Georgia’s secondary.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said this game will present a huge challenge for his team, citing the location and the Bulldogs’ status as defending national champions.
“You’re playing the defending national champions in their backyard. So it’s going to take everything we have to go on the road to go win this game,” Day said. “I just think that we wanted to be in this situation at CFP at the end of the year. It took a different road to get here, but we’re here. So now we’ve got to just do an unbelievable job this month of preparing and maximizing every day.”
The winner of Georgia-Ohio State will earn a spot in the 2023 CFP National Championship, set for Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.