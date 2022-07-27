Shaunae Miller-Uibo won gold at the 2022 World Athletic Championships, placing first in the 400-meter race on July 21.
This was the first trip to the United States for the event, which has been held every other year since 1983, as it was held in Eugene, Oregon.
Miller-Uibo has an extensive history with the competition, dating back to 2009, but this was her only gold medal finish with the World Athletic Championships. She also holds an NCAA championship for indoor competition, and a pair of Olympic gold medals, winning the 400-meter race in 2016 and 2020.
Miller-Uibo wasn’t the only former Bulldog to run track in Oregon, though. Lynna Irby, who left Athens in 2019, failed to qualify for the finals of the 400-meter. She won an NCAA championship for that same race in 2018, finishing the event with a time of just under 50 seconds.
Kendell Williams, a seven-time NCAA champion, also participated in the World Athletic Championships. She competed in eight different events, a versatility reminiscent of her collegiate career, but she was unable to secure a medal in any of her competitions. Similarly, Williams has been to the past two Olympic summer games, coming away without a medal in both years.
Keturah Orji, the first woman to win eight NCAA titles, competed in the women’s triple-jump at the 2022 World Athletic Championships. Her performance in Oregon earned her the seventh seed in the women’s triple jump world rankings, though she didn’t win a medal during the event. In addition to her multiple NCAA championships, Orji also set a collegiate triple-jump record in 2018.
UGA also had a current student representing the school in Oregon. Elija Godwin had an eventful week in Eugene. Godwin, a returning senior at UGA, won bronze in the mixed 4x400-meter relay on the first day of competition. In the race, he ran alongside six-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix.
Godwin won gold later in the event, placing first in the men’s 4x400-meter relay. This isn’t Godwin’s first experience on the national stage; in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, he also won bronze in that same mixed 4x400 relay.
While the rest of his fellow Bulldogs prepare for the next competition, Godwin will return to Athens with championship experience; time will tell if it translates to future success at the collegiate level, but for the moment, Godwin is a champion.