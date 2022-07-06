The NBA offseason is in full swing, and thus far, that has meant ample adjustment for both Georgia teams and former Georgia athletes.
Atlanta knocked over the first major domino of the offseason, trading Danilo Gallinari and multiple premium draft picks for Dejounte Murray, San Antonio’s All-Star point guard. Murray was widely seen as the Spurs’ best player, and their desire to trade him away signaled the start of a long rebuilding phase for the franchise.
The Hawks, in adding Murray, immediately strengthen two of their primary weaknesses from the previous year. The team was eliminated from the playoffs because too much offensive emphasis was put on the shoulders of Trae Young, the franchise cornerstone, and the other players were not able to contribute. This move should immediately rectify that, as Murray nearly averaged a triple-double last season, complete with 22 points per game.
The other glaring deficiency in the Hawks last season was their defense; during the previous regular season, the Hawks had a top-five offense and a bottom-five defense. Murray received multiple nominations for the league’s All-Defensive teams, which honor the NBA’s best players on that end of the court. His presence should immediately bolster the Hawks’ weakest link.
The Hawks weren’t the only team to make a blockbuster move recently; the Timberwolves, home to former bulldog Anthony Edwards, traded for former defensive player of the year Rudy Gobert, pairing him with Karl-Anthony Towns to create one of the league’s most intimidating big-men tandems.
Edwards has displayed flashes of greatness, including a 36-point outing in his playoff debut. He is currently on his rookie contract, being paid well below his market value. Combined with his star potential, that might have influenced Minnesota’s decision to capitalize on the current team and make a run for the title.
Minnesota’s choice to emphasize the front court, the big men on the team, is truly unprecedented. The NBA has placed an increasing importance on the presence of smaller, more versatile athletes. Per ESPN Stats & Info, only three centers in NBA history have signed contracts worth over $200 million; two of them play for the Timberwolves now.
Whereas the Hawks and Timberwolves both rang in the offseason with large deals, other teams are making smaller moves around the periphery of the league. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, a former SEC player of the year with the Bulldogs, was traded from Washington to Denver as part of a deal involving four players.
Caldwell-Pope will go from a middling Wizards team to a Nuggets team with high hopes for the coming years despite an injury-riddled past. Caldwell-Pope won a championship with the Lakers in 2020 and has a chance to play a major role for a Nuggets team that may also be vying for the title.
Denver added Caldwell-Pope for more than his championship pedigree, though; he possesses a combination of shooting prowess and defensive tenacity that is highly valued in the league, and the other players included in the deal will create salary-cap flexibility for the Nuggets, potentially creating space to make another move as they try to inch closer to championship gold.
The NBA offseason is a time for ample change, as teams undergo massive transformations in hopes of improvement. Whether the moves pan out or not is yet to be determined; until the regular season starts, the only thing that franchises, players and fans can do is hope.