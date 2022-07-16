The Major League Baseball season is well underway, and the standings are finally starting to settle. The Yankees are looking particularly dominant, and the usual suspects - the Astros, the Dodgers, and even the Braves - are all looking like they’ll be contenders in the postseason.
There are also a number of teams who have disappointed throughout the first half of the season thus far, the Reds and the Angels most notable among them, as they host the only UGA alums in the MLB.
Cincinnati, home to shortstop Kyle Farmer, is the third-worst team in the league, ahead of only the Nationals and the Athletics, all of whom have fallen to the bottom of their respective divisions. With the trade deadline just under a month away, the Reds may be looking to shake up their lineup, and may deal Farmer to another franchise. On the other hand, the team is riding a four-game winning streak, so the group may be more optimistic than the general public.
Farmer’s strength comes on the defensive side of the ball, with his sure-handed fielding and his accurate delivery of the baseball. He could definitely help to bolster a contending team’s defense, though his offense leaves something to be desired, so that could dissuade potential suitors. Farmer was hit by a 100 mph fastball during a July 3 outing against the Braves, so a lingering injury could prove problematic for him.
Los Angeles has experienced a very different season than the Reds, and first baseman Jared Walsh has been along for the ride. The Angels started out the year with a 27-17 record, before losing 12 games in a row and firing their manager, Joe Maddon, on June 7. Since that decision, the team has gone 10-19, so the issues are far from resolved.
The difficulty with understanding the Angels is that on paper, the team should be competitive. The roster boasts Shonei Otahni and Mike Trout, both of whom have won an MVP award within the past three years. Jared Walsh is only in his fourth campaign with the league, and after displaying his potential in years prior, he’s had an uninspiring season so far.
Walsh had 29 home runs and 98 runs batted in during the 2021 season, and if he continues at his current pace, he won’t even near that previous mark. Regression is never a good sign for a young player, but unless Walsh shows a significant improvement over the second half of the season, the Angels may have to reevaluate his future with the team.
Baseball is a streaky sport, despite the dour impression left by the first half of the 2022 MLB season, so both players and teams have plenty of time to improve their performance, though with how competitive the league has been this year, the prospects are looking grim.