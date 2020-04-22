The 2020 NFL Draft begins on April 23 and runs through April 25. Several former Georgia players are in line to get selected. Here are The Red & Black's projections for where the former Bulldogs will be picked:
Andrew Thomas, offensive tackle
Projection: Top-15 pick
Thomas was rated as a potential top-10 pick earlier in the draft process but has since slipped a few spots. Earlier mock drafts had the three-year starter in the eight to 11 range but he had fallen below other tackle prospects Tristan Wirfs, Jedrick Wills and Mekhi Becton. Thomas has the potential to be a franchise-cornerstone on the offensive line and the lowest he falls is likely the 11th pick which belongs to the New York Jets. His name has been linked to the ninth, 10th and 11th picks, all of which belong to offensive line-needy teams. Thomas will be a day-one starter in the NFL.
D’Andre Swift, running back
Projection: Late first round, early second
Three years of solid production has put Swift on the NFL’s map since his freshman season of 618 rushing yards and 7.6 yards per carry. In 2019, Swift rushed for a career-high 1,218 yards as Georgia’s featured back. He scored seven touchdowns and averaged 6.2 yards per carry. Swift’s pre-draft rankings have put him as a top-2 running back in the class and the latest CBS NFL mock draft has the former Bulldog as the first running back off the board. Swift has an impeccable feel for the game and how the offensive line will open up but has significant ball-security issues. Ball security can be worked on at the professional level but the intangibles give Swift an edge over the prospect pool.
Jake Fromm, quarterback
Projection: Late third round, early fourth
In three seasons, Jake Fromm vaulted himself to the fourth-best passer, yardage wise, in Georgia football history. He has thrown for 8,224 yards and 78 touchdowns in his three years as a starter with a 63% completion rate. Fromm showed he is unrattled in difficult situations, especially in his first career start at Notre Dame when former starter, and fellow NFL draft candidate, Jacob Eason went down with an injury one game prior. Fromm fared well and came out with a win in a difficult environment. His lack of “wow” plays will be what pushes him into the later rounds of the draft. Fromm’s arm strength was questioned at the combine and he has shown he needs better-than-average skill position players around him in order to perform consistently. He would be an above average backup in the NFL and will earn chances to prove he can be a starter at the next level.
J.R. Reed, safety
Projection: Fifth round
Reed became a three-year starter for the Bulldogs after transferring from Tulsa in 2016. In his first year with Georgia, Reed made the All-SEC second team and was second on the team in total tackles with 79. Reed has NFL history in his family with his father playing 12 seasons in the league at wide receiver. He has the toughness and football IQ to cover more sizable receivers and tight ends which is a trait valued in the current game featuring large, quick players like Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs. Reed will go later in the draft because he lacks explosiveness and recovery, but his intelligence will fuel success at the pro level.
Rodrigo Blankenship, kicker
Projection: Mid-to-late sixth round
Blankenship was both a fan-favorite and deadly accurate kicker for the Bulldogs once he came on to solidify a position in limbo. His 77.8% freshman success rate on field goals was sixth among kickers in the SEC and he did not miss an extra point in 26 attempts. Blankenship’s sophomore year was his best in terms of conversion percentage at 87% and he finished his Georgia career at 82.5% with a career long 55-yard field goal. He made all 200 extra-point attempts for his career. Kicker is not a position drafted highly and there are just a handful drafted every year, but Blankenship could warrant a draft pick due to his impressive resume. NFL analyst Lance Zierlein wrote that Blankenship “should be the first kicker off the board.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.