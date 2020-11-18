While Georgia’s opportunity to chase its desired postseason is dwindling, an opportunity to see this season through is not.
Depending on COVID-19 developments, the Bulldogs will enter Sanford Stadium for the first time since Oct. 10 to host Mississippi State this Saturday. Georgia has notched two losses since its last home win against Tennessee, and its national ranking has dropped from No. 3 to No. 13 in the meantime.
Center Trey Hill said the focus isn’t on the past or the future, but “strictly on Mississippi State.” Georgia is the strong favorite to win over the other Bulldogs that rank last in the SEC West.
“It is exciting to go back into our own stadium and prove people wrong,” Hill said.
Georgia faces an unfamiliar situation with its destiny out of their own hands. For the first time since head coach Kirby Smart’s debut season, the Bulldogs are forced to rely on other teams’ shortcomings to pave their way to the SEC Championship.
Winning out is still crucial for Georgia despite a possibly disappointing postseason. Punter Jake Camarda described how proving themselves remains a priority. He believes Georgia has proven in the past that it’s able to compete at the highest level, and they intend to do that Saturday.
“I think we’ve got so many guys on our team that just have so much ability, and I think that everybody just wants to get back out there and show that we are one of the top teams in the country,” Camarda said.
Smart addressed Georgia’s mindset in a virtual press conference on Nov. 9 after its loss to Florida on Nov. 7. He said the “dinged-up football team” contains competitors that will, despite recent outcomes, let its competitive nature guide it through the remainder of the season.
“If you have a competitive nature about you, which most good football players do, it's about the program, it's about the seniors,” Smart said. “It's about leaving your legacy. … They're hurt. They understand this is the situation we're in, and they have to go play well."
Linebacker Nakobe Dean also aimed to clear up possible grumblings that the Bulldogs are dissatisfied by their current position. He noted that leaders have to continue to buy in, step up and push each other.
“Sometimes in a situation like this, some people might have questions about motivation, but we haven't,” Dean said in a virtual press conference on Nov. 17. We haven't had any questions about motivations because we bring energy to every practice and just bring everyone with us.
Although national title contention expectations are dim, Georgia still has four regular season games remaining. Mississippi State is another chance for the Bulldogs to finish strong and write its own script for the 2020 season.
“It’s just us knowing what we’re supposed to do each and every play, us getting lined up and looking into the future at what we can become,” Hill said.
