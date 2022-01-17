Georgia punter Jake Camarda announced on Sunday via Instagram that he is declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.
“To Coach Smart and all my coaches, the impact you have had on me is far greater than you will ever imagine,” said Camarda. “The last 4 years spent here in Athens, Georgia have been the best 4 years of my life.”
Camarda played a key role in his four seasons at Georgia, earning the starting punter job as a freshman and quickly becoming one of the best punters in the nation.
Camarda was Georgia’s starting punter for all four seasons of his career, playing in 52 games for the Bulldogs. He was a finalist for the Ray Guy award in his junior year while also earning Coaches All-SEC first team and AP All-SEC 2nd team his senior year. He also finished as UGA’s career leader in punting average(45.78).
The 6-foot-2, 180 pound punter was utilized heavily in the CFP Championship game completing 5 punts, including two that were downed inside Bama’s 10 yard line. Camarda’s ability to flip the field in Georgia’s favor was a huge advantage for the Bulldogs, allowing them to win the field position battle.
Camarda projects as a solid NFL prospect and has a chance to be drafted in April. Even if he doesn’t get selected, Camarda will at least get a chance to compete for a job in training camp as an undrafted rookie free agent.
Camarda joins a growing list of Georgia players who are declaring for the NFL draft. Nakobe Dean, George Pickens, Travon Walker, Lewis Cine, Zamir White and James Cook are among the other Bulldogs to have announced they are heading to the draft in the last week.
Brent Thorson, a member of Georgia’s 2022 recruiting class, is the likely candidate to replace Camarda as the Bulldogs’ starting punter. The top punter in his class, Thorson is from Australia.